Fox gets Thursday night football for 5 years

Fox gets Thursday night football for 5 years

(AP Image) (AP Image)
BLOOMINGTON, MN (AP) -

Fox and the NFL have agreed to a five-year deal for Thursday night football games.

Those games previously were televised by CBS and NBC, two of the league's other network partners. But Fox announced Wednesday that it will televise 11 games between Weeks 4 and 15, with simulcasts on NFL Network and Fox Deportes.

Fox, which has the Sunday afternoon NFC package, will produce all of the games.

