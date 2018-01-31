Historic Las Vegas neon signs set to shine bright once again

The former neon signage for the iconic Stardust hotel lives on at the Neon Museum (Neon Museum).

Las Vegas visitors starting Thursday will be able to see many of the city's classic neon signs like they were decades ago.

The signs are now broken and missing lights at the Neon Museum's large outdoor gravel lot surrounded by a security wall.

Restoring each one would cost tens of thousands of dollars.

So the museum is using projection mapping at night to make it look like the signs are shining their neon again.

The type of augmented reality projects life-like digital animations of what the signs were once like onto the old signs themselves.

The forty unrestored marquees have been worn by the beating sun and twisted by desert winds.

They include signs that drew visitors to the Golden Nugget, Lady Luck, Binion's Horseshoe and the Stardust.

