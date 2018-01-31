Unsealed documents raise questions about timeline of 1 October shooter's suicide

Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Newly unsealed search warrants from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are revealing more discrepancies with the 1 October timeline.

On Tuesday, a judge unsealed nearly 300 pages of documents related to 22 LVMPD search warrants.

According to some of the first search warrant applications following the shooting, Sgt. Jerry MacDonald said that SWAT officers witnessed shooter Stephen Paddock's suicide inside of his Mandalay Bay hotel room. He was under oath.

Sgt. Jerry MacDonald is the ONLY Metro employee who has described SWAT officers witnessing the shooter's suicide.



"They observed Stephen Paddock place a gun to his head and fire one round."



He was under oath, on the phone with Judge Nancy Allf. October 2 at 3:04 AM pic.twitter.com/R9XGgdeq1U — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) January 31, 2018

It is unclear whether Sgt. MacDonald's comments are true or if he misspoke. The statements do not match up with Metro's version of events over the last few months, that Paddock was already dead when officers breached the door to his room.

Another person of interest

FBI search warrants, unsealed earlier this month, focused heavily on Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, as a person of interest. Since then, Metro attorneys have stated investigators could be pursuing charges against a second person of interest.

For that reason, Metro attorneys insisted that the documents stay private. A judge decided to unseal the documents and redact the person of interest's name.

A piece of evidence that did NOT show up in FBI search warrants or Metro’s preliminary investigative report has been redacted.



It links to another “person of interest,” whose name has also been redacted. pic.twitter.com/TBewyoXOny — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) January 31, 2018

Since the documents have been released, Douglas Haig has come forward. He said he only met Paddock one time and has been contacted by investigators earlier in the case.

"I am the guy who sold ammunition to Stephen Paddock," Haig told the Associated Press on Tuesday night.

Haig did not release other details before walking into his home in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa.

Records show Haig owns Specialized Military Ammunition, LLC. The company's website says it sold tracer and incendiary ammunition but is now "closed indefinitely."

Douglas Haig, the 2nd person of interest in the #1October shooting, says he DID sell ammunition to Stephen Paddock.



Haig sells incendiary and tracer ammunition.



His company, Specialized Military Ammunition, is "closed indefinitely." #LasVegasShooting pic.twitter.com/kTRCxxw1vd — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) January 31, 2018

Inside the Mandalay Bay

Inside Paddock's room, investigators found dozens of firearms and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition. They also found close to 60 towels, DNA, and seemingly miscellaneous items brought in by the shooter, according to court documents.

Because copies of the search warrants were photo copied, some images were very difficult to interpret and some handwriting was illegible.

List of items taken from shooter’s Mandalay Bay hotel room. Some are NOT legible. (121-127)



6) 1050 casings

7) hairs + eyelash

13) 54 towels

20) portable solar generator

31) 2 personal massagers

38) tubing with snorkel, funnel, mask

58) bear mace

111) folder with phone numbers pic.twitter.com/BgNAtpnOSv — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) January 31, 2018

On October 9, Metro asked for permission to retrieve bullet fragments from the 32nd floor hallway inside Mandalay Bay.



Over four days, they cut pictures + paintings from the wall, causing damage to walls in order to collect evidence.



Inventory does NOT state number of bullets — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) January 31, 2018

On October 31st, Detective Joe Patton asked to retrieve a black flower vase with fake flowers from the shooter’s room. They originally thought it was standard Mandalay Bay decor.



Paddock bought the fake floral ensemble from the Walmart in Mesquite on 9/27/2017.



Great photos. pic.twitter.com/FuVHELO9sY — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) January 31, 2018

Officers found a “digital hard drive,” “exploding rifle targets,” and a whole bunch of other half-legible things at the shooter’s home in Mesquite. pic.twitter.com/3Vyb4Xwrgz — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) January 31, 2018

Cell phones

Fifteen out of the 22 unsealed search warrants have to do with cell phone records. Investigators asked for information regarding the shooter's text messages, emails, internet search history, location, subscriber information, app history, and voice to text conversion information.

"It is reasonable to believe multiple suspects and months of planning were involved in this premeditated massacre," wrote Detective Scott Baker.

Metro officers found three cell phones inside the shooter's Mandalay Bay hotel room. Two had valid, working numbers. The third phone did not.



One had "Marilou" as a contact with numerous phone calls made to that number.



SMS messages showed up on that phone & were "preserved." — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) January 31, 2018



