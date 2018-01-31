Unsealed documents raise questions about timeline of 1 October s - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Unsealed documents raise questions about timeline of 1 October shooter's suicide

Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) -

Newly unsealed search warrants from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are revealing more discrepancies with the 1 October timeline.

On Tuesday, a judge unsealed nearly 300 pages of documents related to 22 LVMPD search warrants.

According to some of the first search warrant applications following the shooting, Sgt. Jerry MacDonald said that SWAT officers witnessed shooter Stephen Paddock's suicide inside of his Mandalay Bay hotel room. He was under oath.

It is unclear whether Sgt. MacDonald's comments are true or if he misspoke. The statements do not match up with Metro's version of events over the last few months, that Paddock was already dead when officers breached the door to his room.

Another person of interest

FBI search warrants, unsealed earlier this month, focused heavily on Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, as a person of interest. Since then, Metro attorneys have stated investigators could be pursuing charges against a second person of interest.

For that reason, Metro attorneys insisted that the documents stay private. A judge decided to unseal the documents and redact the person of interest's name.

Since the documents have been released, Douglas Haig has come forward. He said he only met Paddock one time and has been contacted by investigators earlier in the case.

"I am the guy who sold ammunition to Stephen Paddock," Haig told the Associated Press on Tuesday night.

Haig did not release other details before walking into his home in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa.

Records show Haig owns Specialized Military Ammunition, LLC. The company's website says it sold tracer and incendiary ammunition but is now "closed indefinitely."

Inside the Mandalay Bay

Inside Paddock's room, investigators found dozens of firearms and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition. They also found close to 60 towels, DNA, and seemingly miscellaneous items brought in by the shooter, according to court documents. 

Because copies of the search warrants were photo copied, some images were very difficult to interpret and some handwriting was illegible.

Cell phones

Fifteen out of the 22 unsealed search warrants have to do with cell phone records. Investigators asked for information regarding the shooter's text messages, emails, internet search history, location, subscriber information, app history, and voice to text conversion information.

"It is reasonable to believe multiple suspects and months of planning were involved in this premeditated massacre," wrote Detective Scott Baker.


