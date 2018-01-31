Crash kills 1, critically injures 2 in east Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Crash kills 1, critically injures 2 in east Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
(Courtesy: Carl Rebecca Hackett/Facebook) (Courtesy: Carl Rebecca Hackett/Facebook)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

One person was killed and two other suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard Tuesday night, according to Metro Police. 

Responders were called to the scene at 8:59 p.m.

Delays, road closures and lane restrictions were expected as police investigated the area of Sahara and Carillo Street.

Stay with FOX5 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.