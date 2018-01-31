Crash kills 1, critically injures 2 in east Las Vegas

One person was killed and two other suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard Tuesday night, according to Metro Police.

Responders were called to the scene at 8:59 p.m.

Delays, road closures and lane restrictions were expected as police investigated the area of Sahara and Carillo Street.

