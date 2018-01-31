Crash kills 1, critically injures 2 in east Las Vegas

In the aftermath of 1 October, MGM Resorts and Mandalay Bay promised to increase security, especially around the guest and service elevators. Two investigative journalists tested security, four months after the shooting.More >
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
MGM Resorts announced on Monday parking fees are to be increased this week at all Strip properties except Circus Circus.More >
MGM Resorts announced on Monday parking fees are to be increased this week at all Strip properties except Circus Circus.More >
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.More >
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.More >
A valley woman who was shot three times at the hands of her husband said he was thought she was cheating on him.More >
A valley woman who was shot three times at the hands of her husband said he was thought she was cheating on him.More >
Scientists have discovered a new species of dinosaur -- and it's a big deal.More >
Scientists have discovered a new species of dinosaur -- and it's a big deal.More >
More than one year after NLV police officer Chad Parque was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver, a criminal charge has been filed for the woman behind the wheel.More >
More than one year after NLV police officer Chad Parque was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver, a criminal charge has been filed for the woman behind the wheel.More >
Two West Career and Technical Academy students were arrested for making terroristic threats against the school and staff Monday, according to a letter sent home to parents.More >
Two West Career and Technical Academy students were arrested for making terroristic threats against the school and staff Monday, according to a letter sent home to parents.More >