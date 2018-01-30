CCSD releases sexual conduct policy, new requirements

The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

The Clark County School District said it is cracking down with its new policy to protect students from sexual predators. New training videos outlined specifics when it comes to social media, texting and inappropriate communication between staff and students.

Last school year, police arrested 13 teachers for sexual misconduct with students. So far this school year, they’ve arrested five. The district says they want this to stop and they're hoping the policy changes things.

“I think the biggest change in terms of communication for employees and coaches and students is that we are mandating that employees use what's called log-able communications with students and that means that it keeps track of the conversations, keeps a record of them,” spokesperson and policy strategist Kirsten Searer said.

Staff will be required to use systems that record all communication, like Google Classroom or Remind.com.

“We know that students text today -- that's just their method of conversation,” Searer said.

If a staff member does text a student, they must do it in a group chat with other students or staff, and only between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., unless it's an emergency.

“We've told teachers go ahead and communicate with that student if it's off hours or an individual text but just let you supervisor know that you were having that individual one on one communication,” Searer said.

When it comes to social media, staff are not allowed to communicate or befriend students on social media unless they have permission from parents first.

If any of these new policies are violated, CCSD says that staff member will have to meet with their supervisor and it will be recorded and put in their file.

“We're in a business of people we're in a business of kids and the most important thing is making sure our kids are safe,” Searer said.

All students and staff members are required to do this training before March 23.

