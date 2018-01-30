LVMPD Officer buys new ball, shoes for a child playing with a flat basketball

Shawn Elder wears his new shoes and plays with a new basketball (FOX5).

It was just another day for 11-year-old Shawn Elder when he picked up his basketball to play outside.

Much like kids his age, Shawn is very active. He enjoys running and playing outdoors, especially with his new basketball.

However, his love for the basketball isn’t because it’s brand name, it’s the story behind the ball.

“I was playing with a flat basketball outside,” Shawn said. “He saw me playing with it, and I reminded him of himself when he was little, playing with a flat basketball and not getting into trouble.”

He’s talking about a Las Vegas Metro Police officer who was in the area on an unrelated call and approached Shawn while he was playing.

“I was just standing out front of my garage,” Shawn said. “I have never seen him before.”

Metro Officer Justin Day asked Shawn why he was playing with a flat ball, he answered.

“Because we didn’t have a pump,” Shawn said. “My dad brought it home a few months ago.”

What the officer said next may surprise some.

“He wanted to give me a new basketball,” Shawn said. “But I didn’t really know if he was.”

The officer kept his word. Day went straight to the store and came back with a brand new basketball and the newest pair of Lebron's.

It was a gesture that moved Shawn’s mom Kasey Elder to tears.

“I’m from Dayton, Ohio where things are not necessarily great when you interact with cops,” Elder said. “You don’t really get to see them come inside the neighborhoods and interact with people in any type of positive light.”

Elder said it’s important for her son to see positivity, especially at a time where there is friction between the community and police nationwide.

“You know there is the whole Blue Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, especially right now,” Elder said. “My son is 11, there are a lot of things that happen with children his age, but this cop saw him and took a moment to have interest in him and not only made him a promise but came back and fulfilled it.”

While smiling ear to ear, Shawn said the story behind the ball and the shoes are why they are his favorite.

“I think they’re really cool,” Shawn said.

Officer Justin Day also bought Shawn a pump to re-inflate the ball if it goes flat.

Elder said officer Day told her he wanted to become a police officer to give back to the community, and she said his actions with her son proves that he meant it.

