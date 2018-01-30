LVMPD Officer buys new ball, shoes for a child playing with a flat basketball

A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a 42-year-old woman in Missouri.More >
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a 42-year-old woman in Missouri.More >
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >
MGM Resorts announced on Monday parking fees are to be increased this week at all Strip properties except Circus Circus.More >
MGM Resorts announced on Monday parking fees are to be increased this week at all Strip properties except Circus Circus.More >
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
The Clark County School District police department has arrested a teacher for multiple charges related to improper contact with a student.More >
The Clark County School District police department has arrested a teacher for multiple charges related to improper contact with a student.More >
Police arrested a couple after a FedEx deliveryman found their 5-year-old son alone in a filthy Bronx apartment.More >
Police arrested a couple after a FedEx deliveryman found their 5-year-old son alone in a filthy Bronx apartment.More >
Tom Brady cut off his weekly interview with Boston radio station WEEI after hearing one of the station's employees called his daughter "an annoying little pissant."More >
Tom Brady cut off his weekly interview with Boston radio station WEEI after hearing one of the station's employees called his daughter "an annoying little pissant."More >
A family is devastated after police said a man killed his wife while four children were in the home.More >
A family is devastated after police said a man killed his wife while four children were in the home.More >
Metro Police said officers investigated a possible cockfighting ring near Lamb and Lake Mead Boulevards Sunday morning.More >
Metro Police said officers investigated a possible cockfighting ring near Lamb and Lake Mead Boulevards Sunday morning.More >
Officers are still trying to determine if alcohol was a factor and why the gun was revealed at the party.More >
Officers are still trying to determine if alcohol was a factor and why the gun was revealed at the party.More >