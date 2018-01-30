Las Vegas police identify man who killed wife, then died from officers' shooting

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was involved in a shooting that left a suspect dead near Giles St. and Barbara Lane in Las Vegas. Jan. 26, 2018 (Photo: Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Axell Vivas was shot and killed by police after he killed his wife, Metro said. (Photo: LVMPD)

Police identified a man who shot and killed his wife, then died in an officer involved shooting a couple hours later in a residential area in south Las Vegas.

The first incident happened just after midnight when Axell Vivas, 42, shot and killed his wife inside of a home on the 11000 block of Giles Street near Barbara Lane, police said.

"I heard someone yelling 'Stop! Just please stop!' After that, loud banging and then we heard someone saying, 'I swear to God it wasn't me. I swear to God, please just leave, stop!' And we heard yelling for maybe five or six more minutes and then things got real quiet," neighbor Josh Yamoto said.

Police said a 16-year-old boy called them and reported that his stepdad had shot his mother.

There were three other children inside of the home between the ages of five to nine years old, who were unharmed, according to authorities.

"Now these kids get left with an emotional scar that's never gonna. They're never gonna heal from it. They're always gonna remember it. Especially the teenager. That's never gonna leave him," Yamoto said.

Vivas left the scene, but police located him at 2:40 a.m. driving a vehicle that was missing from the home's garage, several blocks away on Elcadore Street between Fern Tree Court and Joy Ridge Court. Vivas was suicidal and indicated he wanted to die by cops, according to authorities.

When police spotted him alone in the vehicle, he got out with a gun in his right hand, police said.

Officers tried to deescalate the situation and gave numerous verbal commands to drop the weapon, Metro said.

"I don’t want to hurt you," an officer is heard saying in a Metro body cam recording. "All I want to do is talk. I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to! Please let's talk ... I don’t want to put you out of our misery, I want to talk. Come on, let’s talk!"

"Put the gun down!" another officer is heard saying.

Vivas did not comply with officers' demands.

Around 2:47 a.m. Vivas pointed the .38 revolver at officers Anthony Raymond and Celina Cruz. Raymond and Cruz, both 11-year veterans of LVMPD, shot 14 times at Vivas, hitting him three times, twice in the head, and once in the hand, Metro said.

Vivas died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Vivas and his wife had three children together, and she had one from a previous marriage. Police said Vivas hadn't shows signs of drug abuse or mental issues. He had recently lost his job. Police said he had problems at home, but police were never called previously. He had no criminal history, Metro said.

This is the LVMPD's first officer involved shooting for 2018.

