Las Vegas police detail events of officer-involved shooting near Stratosphere

Police on Tuesday afternoon discussed an officer-involved shooting near the Stratosphere hotel-casino on Friday night.

At 11:27 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, police were called to 1826 Las Vegas Boulevard South, near East St. Louis Boulevard, on a report of an intoxicated person with a gun. Police arrived one minute later, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly, and found the suspect, later identified as Justin Blake, in front of a restaurant nearby.

Blake, 34, was given verbal commands but refused to comply, police said. He was told to put his hands up and get on the ground when he pulled a B.B. gun from his waistband. Police said the B.B. gun resembled a Beretta.

Blake put the gun back in his waistband and ran through traffic onto the median. Kelly said officers chased him on foot before he pulled the weapon from his waistband again and pointed it at officers.

Officer Bryan Davila, 33, shot at Blake four times and struck him three times, Kelly said. Davila has been employed with Metro for one year.

Additional officers arrived at the scene while Blake remained combative. He was transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

His charges include two counts of resisting arrest with a dangerous weapon, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

A toxicology report has not yet been released. Blake has a criminal history in Las Vegas dating back to 2004 including charges of battery (domestic violence), destruction of property and various traffic warrants, according to Kelly.

This was the second officer-involved shooting for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department of the year.

