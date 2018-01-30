New Las Vegas museum exhibit allows kids to master beats like DJs

If your kid critiques the video games he or she is playing, has impressive rhythm when you’re playing music or is oddly fascinated with the tracks of a roller coaster, there’s a new traveling exhibit at Discovery Children’s Museum you may want to check out. Called “Design Zone,” it was made possible through a grant from the National Science Foundation.

Design is everywhere we look and in everything we do. Design Zone is a highly interactive, hands-on exhibit where visitors can explore a variety of creative concepts to learn the processes and tools needed to create a successful design. Design Zone is organized into three thematic zones, all highlighting the importance of science and mathematical thinking in areas critical to building creativity: Art, Music, and Engineering.

#EXHIBIT: Well, the new exhibit at .@DiscoveryLV is a little open ended @GrahamMcMurry! Seriously cool interactives to show you on @FOX5Vegas at 6,7 & 8. pic.twitter.com/kEjv4aQozU — Mike Doria (@MikeDoria) January 30, 2018

Here’s the breakdown:

ART

Visitors design their own two-dimensional and three-dimensional art and explore visual creativity in the Videogame Design Lab, Architecture Studio, and the Digital Design Domain. Area highlights include Drawing in Motion – where guests use a digital pen to trace a line art masterpiece on a giant screen or create their own images – and Jump on It –where players balance power against gravity to land on targets and collect points.

MUSIC

Visitors explore relationships between length and pitch in musical instruments, ratios and rhythms, and visual representations of sound in On Stage!, Dance Party and the DJ Recording Studio. Area highlights include Laser Light DJ – where visitors can discover how laser light show technicians create mesmerizing patterns – and Turntables – where they can practice their DJ skills by trying to seamlessly match beats per minute to the tempo of a song.

Boom! @GrahamMcMurry figures out .@ladygaga’s Bad Romance in less than 30 seconds on this station at a new exhibit at @DiscoveryLV. pic.twitter.com/ebYvhMUb8s — Mike Doria (@MikeDoria) January 30, 2018

ENGINEERING

Visitors experience the Theme Park and Action Sports Arena where they will discover the math and physics behind anything that moves. Area highlights include Bike Race – where guests can climb into bike stations, test gear combinations and compete in a virtual bike race – and Design a Skate Park – where visitors manipulate slope to create essential skate park features then test their design with a virtual skater and ride the course.

“We are so proud to introduce Design Zone to our community and to families visiting Las Vegas,” said DISCOVERY Children’s Museum Interim President and CEO Lisa McAnallen. “Education is at the very core our programming, but it is crucial that this education comes in the form of interactive, entertaining, and explorative opportunities for our guests. Design Zone is a perfect fit for our museum as we continue to pursue new and inventive ways to expand our offerings in the area of STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math.”

