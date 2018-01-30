Judge in Las Vegas to unseal 1 October autopsies - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Judge in Las Vegas to unseal 1 October autopsies

A Nevada judge has been asked to release autopsy records in connection with 1 October. (LasVegasCourts/Twitter) A Nevada judge has been asked to release autopsy records in connection with 1 October. (LasVegasCourts/Twitter)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

A Nevada judge ruled to release autopsy records that the coroner in Las Vegas said shows the 58 victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history died of gunshot wounds.

Clark County District Court Judge Timothy Williams heard arguments Tuesday from lawyers for media companies and the Clark County coroner about whether records detailing injuries and causes of death should be made public.

Coroner John Fudenberg also found that Stephen Paddock, the man who authorities say carried out the Oct. 1 shooting, killed himself with a gunshot to the mouth.

The Associated Press and Las Vegas Review-Journal are seeking the autopsy records to answer questions including whether there were delays getting medical care for any of the victims who died.

