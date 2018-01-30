Nevada judge to release additional 1 October search warrants

Judge Cadish listens to multiple arguments pertainting to the the release of LVMPD's 1 October search warrant documents Jan. 16, 2018 (FOX5).

A Nevada judge ruled to release search warrant records in connection with the 1 October investigation.

District Court Judge Elissa Cadish's written ruling was released on Tuesday morning.

On Jan. 16, a lawyer for multiple media outlets argued why information pertaining to the mass shooting investigation was crucial to help the community heal, but a Lawyer representing Las Vegas Metro police argued that the department can't release information because there are still suspects being investigated.

On Jan. 19, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo held a press conference regarding the investigation and released a preliminary reported.

A sealed hearing took place on Jan. 26 on the alleged need for the warrant documents to remain under seal.

"The Nevada Supreme Court and federal courts have recognized both a common law right and First Amendment right of access to court records in criminal proceedings," the written ruling stated. The judge said Stephen Paddock has been determined by Las Vegas Metro police to be the lone shooter, and the only one involved in the planning of the shooting. However, there is an ongoing investigation regarding possible charges against another person in connection with the shooting, but not directly related to the shooting itself.

The judge ruled that the vast majority of documents do not have information that would compromise the ongoing investigation or present any danger, so the court will redact "a couple of phrases" in the documents and release it.

It was not immediately clear when the warrants would be released to the public.

The judge set a hearing on April 3 to consider if there is still an ongoing investigation of possible charges which would "warrant continued redaction."

