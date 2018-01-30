Father wants justice after woman charged in NLV officer Parque's death

More than one year after North Las Vegas police officer Chad Parque was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver, a criminal charge has been filed for the woman behind the wheel.

Kokoe Georgette Akouete-Ekoue was charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide. Her criminal complaint said she was negligent.

Parque's father Kevin Parque said Monday he had initially heard the driver had a medical issue that caused the crash.

"I wanted to meet her and tell her it wasn't her fault, but today when we found out, I was lost for words," Kevin Parque said.

"I hope and pray that justice is served on her … and when it is served, it's the strongest penalty that she deserves."

Her next court date was set for March 1.

