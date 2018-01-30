Father wants justice after woman charged in NLV officer Parque's - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Father wants justice after woman charged in NLV officer Parque's death

NLVPD Detective Chad Parque. (NLVPD) NLVPD Detective Chad Parque. (NLVPD)
More than one year after North Las Vegas police officer Chad Parque was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver, a criminal charge has been filed for the woman behind the wheel.

Kokoe Georgette Akouete-Ekoue was charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide. Her criminal complaint said she was negligent.

Parque's father Kevin Parque said Monday he had initially heard the driver had a medical issue that caused the crash.

"I wanted to meet her and tell her it wasn't her fault, but today when we found out, I was lost for words," Kevin Parque said.

"I hope and pray that justice is served on her … and when it is served, it's the strongest penalty that she deserves."

Her next court date was set for March 1. 

