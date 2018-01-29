Students arrested for making terroristic threats at West Tech Academy in west Las Vegas

Two West Career and Technical Academy students were arrested for making terroristic threats against the school and staff Monday, according to a letter sent home to parents.

Law enforcement investigated and found no immediate threat to students and staff, the letter stated.

Principal Amy Dockter-Rozar issued these remarks in the parent letter.

Providing a safe, positive learning environment for our students is our number one priority and I wanted to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. Recently, we received information about a possible threat made against our school and staff. We shared this information with law enforcement officials and they investigated the matter and determined there was no immediate threat to students and staff. However, making threats is a criminal action and I wanted you to know that the Clark County School District Police Department did arrest two of our students for making terroristic threats. The arrests provide us with an opportunity to remind parents to have discussions with your child regarding making threatening statements and that there are consequences that go with inappropriate conduct. It is also important for students and parents to report any possible suspicious activity or behavior to school administration and/or law enforcement. I would like to thank all parents and students who have reported what they have heard to school staff. It is only with your help and concern that we can become aware of potential safety concerns and take proper action to protect our campus. Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us.

CCSD Police did not respond to a request for more information. The district did not say specifically how the threats were made and the students were not identified. A teacher at the same school was arrested Friday for improper contact with a student.

