Parking rates increasing this week at MGM Strip properties

This parking sign will get a change. A list of parking fees is shown at an MGM Resorts property in this undated photo. (FOX5)

MGM Resorts announced on Monday parking fees are to be increased this week at all Strip properties.

The changes, effective Wednesday, Jan. 31, include all ultra-luxury (Aria, Bellagio, Vdara), luxury (Delano, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand Las Vegas, The Mirage, Monte Carlo/Park MGM, New York New York) and core (Circus Circus Las Vegas, Luxor, Excalibur) properties.

Self-parking under an hour will remain free at all properties. The changes include the following:

The updated costs are about $2-$3 more than current rates. The last increase for MGM was in April, when rates increased by $2-$5.

