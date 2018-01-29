Parking rates increasing this week at MGM Strip properties - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Parking rates increasing this week at MGM Strip properties

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
This parking sign will get a change. A list of parking fees is shown at an MGM Resorts property in this undated photo. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

MGM Resorts announced on Monday parking fees are to be increased this week at all Strip properties.

The changes, effective Wednesday, Jan. 31, include all ultra-luxury (Aria, Bellagio, Vdara), luxury (Delano, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand Las Vegas, The Mirage, Monte Carlo/Park MGM, New York New York) and core (Circus Circus Las Vegas, Luxor, Excalibur) properties. 

Self-parking under an hour will remain free at all properties. The changes include the following: 

The updated costs are about $2-$3 more than current rates. The last increase for MGM was in April, when rates increased by $2-$5. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

