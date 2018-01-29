Man wearing 'Scream' mask, woman wanted in connection with Valley robbery

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man, who donned a "Scream" mask, and a woman in connection with a robbery.

Police said on Jan. 15, at 11:55 p.m. in the 3000 South Block of Valley View Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue, the suspects arrived in a late model BMW four-door sedan and parked in the parking lot of a convenience store. The woman exited the car, cased the business and bought a cup of coffee. She returned to the car and moments later the man exited, put on the mask and went inside. Once inside, he pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money from the register. The victim followed his orders. The man then ran back to the car and left with the other suspect.

Police described one suspect as a white woman, about 20 years old, standing 5'4" tall, and weighing 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

The second suspect was described as a white man, standing 5'8" tall, and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white "Scream" mask, black and green jacket as well as black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

RT THIS and help police catch these robbery suspects. Police are looking for a man who wore a "Scream" mask and a woman in connection with this robbery near Valley View and Sahara

>https://t.co/qcX77ajtpf pic.twitter.com/hZrFge5wiS — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) January 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.