NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The Valentine’s Day at the Westgate Sweepstakes begins at approximately 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (“P.T.”) on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, and ends at approximately 10:00 a.m. P.T. on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
Sponsors: KVVU/KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, 25 TV 5 Drive, Henderson, NV 89014; Westgate Resort Las Vegas, 3000 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109.
ENTRY: Watch MORE on KVVU on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. P.T. A video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 1-888-369-5946. The fifth (5th) caller answered by KVVU will be the winner, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event that the fifth (5th) caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken in order until an eligible winner is determined. One (1) winner per household.
Sponsors reserve the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsors are not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsors are not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Nevada in the Las Vegas Nielsen DMA who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KVVU within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On Wednesday, February 7, 2018, one (1) winner will be determined via the above process. Winner will receive:
Approximate retail value: $196.00.
Total approximate retail value of prize package: $396.00. One (1) prize per household. Winner must contact James Dibernardo at james_dibernardo@wgresorts.com to make advance dining and show time reservations.
Winners are responsible for picking up prize during business hours at KVVU’s address (25 TV 5 Drive, Henderson, NV 89014) by close of business on Monday, February 12, 2018 and completing any required prize winner forms. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity, unless prohibited by law, by close of business on Monday, February 12, 2018. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize will be donated to Opportunity Village. By participating and winning a prize, winners releases Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, NV state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). Winners will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Monday, February 12, 2018 to Winners’ List – Valentine’s Day at the Westgate Sweepstakes at the KVVU address above.
