Teacher at West Tech Academy arrested for improper contact with student

The Clark County School District police department has arrested a teacher for multiple charges related to improper contact with a student.

Renee Rine, 36, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 26, for five counts related to inappropriate contact with a student at West Career and Technical Academy. The charges include one felony count of attempted kidnapping; one felony count of lewdness with a minor age 14 or 15; one gross misdemeanor count of child abuse; one felony count of sexual misconduct with people; one gross misdemeanor count of unlawful contact with a minor.

The investigation by CCSD police substantiated allegations that she had inappropriate contact with the student, according to a release. Rine was hired by CCSD in August 2015 and has been a match teacher at West Career and Technical Academy since then.

Once she is released from incarceration, her employment status will be considered "assigned to home."

