Henderson workshop this week to address #MeToo in the workplace

With sexual harassment or misconduct claims rocking industries from entertainment to gaming, a workshop this week in Henderson will discuss the #MeToo movement in the workplace.

Led by Aviva Gordon of Gordon Law, the discussion, "#MeToo: How to Prevent Sexual Harassment Claims and How to Respond If They Are Made," will be presented by the Henderson Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Feb. 1 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Henderson Business Resource Center's Seminar Room (in the Well's Fargo building), 112 S. Water St. in downtown Henderson.

The workshop is open to the public, but registration for non-chamber members is $25. An additional $10 will be charged for walk-in attendees. To register, click here.

The workshop is part of a series, The Roadmap to Success, covering "all aspects of business critical for business owners to understand and properly execute to stay afloat," per a press release.

