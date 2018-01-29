2 injured in overnight shooting in North Las Vegas

Two people were injured in a shooting overnight Monday in North Las Vegas, police said. The shooting happened at Donna Street and Carey Avenue.

According to Officer Aaron Patty, the two were shot about midnight and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Circumstances around the shooting are not clear, Patty said.

This was the first of three shootings overnight. A man died in a drive-by shooting a few miles north, at Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard, about 1:40 a.m. Later, at 3:06 a.m., police said a man was shot and killed outside of a Strip mall.

