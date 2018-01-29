Las Vegas police: 'ShotSpotter' program detects deadly drive-by shooting

Police investigate a homicide near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard on Jan. 29, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said the "ShotSpotter" program led them to the scene of a deadly drive-by shooting Monday.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Calimesa Street, near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard, at 1:40 a.m. after the "ShotSpotter" detected gunshots in the area.

Police found a Hispanic man, approximately 25 years old in the street with at least three gunshots to the upper body, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

According to Lt. Dan McGrath, of Metro, the victim "looks like a possible gang member."

Citing the initial investigation, McGrath said the man was walking south when a White Ford pickup truck approached him. They said something to each other before gunshots were fired.

Further details were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

