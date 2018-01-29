Police: Man shot and killed outside of Las Vegas swap meet

Crime tape blocks off a section of the strip mall on Jan. 29, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside of a swap meet early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in front of the business located in the 2900 block of West Washington Street, near Rancho Drive, at 3:06 a.m.

Arriving officers found a man, in his 40's, suffering from gunshot wounds outside of the Rancho Discount Mall, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Metro Police investigators, the unidentified shooter approached the victim as he was sleeping in front of the swap meet, and shot him. The gunman, who was about 6'0" tall and wearing a black hoodie, then fled the scene on foot and has not been located, police said.

The victim was near two people who were also sleeping but they were not injured, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.