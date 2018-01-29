Man shot and killed outside of Las Vegas strip mall

Crime tape blocks off a section of the strip mall on Jan. 29, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside of a strip mall Monday morning.

Officers responded to the incident in the 2900 block of West Washington Avenue, near Rancho Drive, at 3:06 a.m.

Arriving officers found a man, in his 40's, with a gunshot wound outside of the Rancho Discount Mall, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Lt. Dan McGrath, of Metro, the suspect approached the victim and shot him. The victim was near two people who were sleeping but they were not injured. The suspect left the area, he was described as an unknown race male, standing about 6'0" tall, wearing a dark hoodie.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

