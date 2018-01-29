Family grieves for mother killed by husband in south Las Vegas

A family was devastated after police said a man killed his wife while four children were in the home. Thirty-nine-year-old Christine Wheeler Rivas was shot and killed by her husband, leaving her six children without their mother.

Rivas's stepsister, Stephanie Blackwell, said Rivas was a wonderful mother who loved her kids and would do anything for them.

“She was a beautiful person. Everybody loved her. She was outgoing. She loved her kids and her grandchild. She loved her family,” Blackwell said. “The children are just day-by-day numb.”

Police said they got a call from a 16-year-old saying his step-father killed his mother and left with a gun Friday morning. When police found him in his car a few blocks away, they said he pointed the gun at officers, so they shot and killed him.

“Never, never in our minds did we ever think that he would do this, that he would be capable of doing this. We never saw anything, no signs,” Blackwell said.

“Oh (Christine) was a very smart person, very smart. She had a good head on her shoulders. But in life, things come to you and sometimes maybe you make the wrong decisions with people and you just don't know them like you think you do. That's what happened with him. We never knew that,” Blackwell said.

Stephanie said she knows her sister is looking down on them and would want them to be strong right now.

“(Christine would want us) to go on, take care of her children, and give them the best life that we can give. And to remember her, which they won't. We won't ever let them forget her,” Blackwell said.

To help this family, here’s a link to their Gofundme account. The family lives in Tennessee, so money will go toward bringing Rivas’s body back home and other funeral costs. Anything left over will go towards supporting the six children.

The officers involved in this shooting are officers Celina Cruz and Anthony Raymond. They're on routine paid administrative leave while this case is investigated.

