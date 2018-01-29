Las Vegas Metro officer who shot man near Stratosphere identified

The Las Vegas Metro police officer who shot a man near the Stratosphere hotel Friday night was identified Sunday.

Metro identified Bryan Davila, 33, as the officer involved. He has been with the department since Dec. 2016.

It marked the second officer-involved shooting in less than 24 hours.

According to Metro, officers responded to the 1800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue, at 11:27 p.m. to investigate a report of a male waving a gun.

Arriving officers found the man and gave him "verbal commands." The man did not listen to officers and left on foot. The man then turned and pointed the gun towards officers. Davila fired at the suspect, hitting him.

The suspect was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Davila is assigned to the Tourist Safety Division of Downtown Area Command. He was placed on routine paid administrative leave "pending the outcome of a review" of the shooting.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Metro's Force Investigation Section at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

