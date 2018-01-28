Police investigate homicide near Flamingo and Paradise Roads - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police investigate homicide near Flamingo and Paradise Roads

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro Police said "a citizen" found a man with an injury at the 4000 block of Paradise Road at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and later died.

Police said homicide detectives were investigating the case.

