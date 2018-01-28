One person found dead in apartment fire east of Las Vegas Strip - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

One person found dead in apartment fire east of Las Vegas Strip

Firefighters found one person dead in a burning apartment Sunday afternoon, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

CCFD was called to 605 South Royal Crest Circle at around 3:58 p.m. Crews searched the two-story apartment building and found a smoldering fire and one person who had died, according to the fire department. 

No other injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation, CCFD said.

