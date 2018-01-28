One person found dead in apartment fire east of Las Vegas Strip

Firefighters found one person dead in a burning apartment Sunday afternoon, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

CCFD was called to 605 South Royal Crest Circle at around 3:58 p.m. Crews searched the two-story apartment building and found a smoldering fire and one person who had died, according to the fire department.

No other injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation, CCFD said.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.