Arson investigation underway after east Las Vegas fire

Firefighters found one person dead in a burning apartment Sunday afternoon, according to the Clark County Fire Department. Metro police said arson investigators with the fire department were assigned to the case.

CCFD was called to 605 South Royal Crest Circle at around 3:58 p.m. Crews searched the two-story apartment building and found a smoldering fire and one person who had died, according to the fire department.

The victim was identified as Edward J. Delgado, 73, of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.

No other injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation, CCFD said.

