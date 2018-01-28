40 people flee as police bust possible cockfighting ring in northeast Las Vegas

A rooster is shown in an undated file image. (Photo: Associated Press)

Metro Police said officers investigated a possible cockfighting ring near Lamb and Lake Mead Boulevards Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 4700 block of Judson Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. Officers requested assistance from animal cruelty detectives. Authorities said 40 people scrambled out of the home when officers arrived.

No one was arrested but animals were impounded by Animal Control. Metro said the investigation is ongoing and did not confirm how many animals were found at the scene.

