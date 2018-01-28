Las Vegas police identify two officers involved in shooting

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was involved in a shooting that left a suspect dead near Giles St. and Barbara Lane in Las Vegas. Jan. 26, 2018 (Photo: Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police identified two officers involved in a shooting on Friday morning.

The officers were identified as Celina Cruz and Anthony Raymond, the department said. Cruz, 30, has been employed with Metro since September 2007. Raymond, 33, has been employed with Metro since July 2006.

Both are assigned to the Community Policing Division, South Central Area Command. They have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Las Vegas Metro police said the officers were involved in a shooting with a man, who they said killed his wife. Police found the man alone in a vehicle after reportedly killing her. He exited the vehicle with a gun and did not listen to their orders to drop the weapon. A shooting ensued between the officers and the man. The man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

[RELATED: Police: Man shoots, kills wife in Las Vegas home, then dies by officer shooting]

Police said he indicated he was suicidal and wanted to die by cops before the shooting.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.