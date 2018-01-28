Woman 'intentionally' hits police car, causes other collisions in Henderson

Henderson police said a woman suspected of driving under the influence caused a few collisions Sunday morning.

At 9:30 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a woman driving a Toyota Solara in the 800 block of South Boulder Highway, south of Lake Mead Parkway. The woman in her 60's did not stop for police and continued through various areas on the east side of town, police said.

She caused a few traffic collisions in the area and intentionally hit a police car, officers said. Police said the collisions did not result in any serious injuries.

Police took the woman into custody in the 800 block of Purple Sage Terrace, near Warm Springs Road and Major Avenue.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.