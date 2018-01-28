5-year-old Las Vegas girl walks mile to honor late officer, victims from October 1

A five-year-old Las Vegas girl who warmed hearts two years ago with a lemonade stand is back at it again, this time being the youngest person to participate in the annual Officers Down road race.

Theresa Ann Babcock walked one mile Saturday morning at Sunset Park holding a flag to honor Officer Charles Hartfield and 57 other victims killed in 1 October. At the end of the walk, Theresa handed the flag to Hardfield's wife and son.

