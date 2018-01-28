5 suffer minor injuries at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada

Essie Grundy said she went to a Walmart in Perris, California to buy beauty products used by African Americans, only to discover they were locked behind glass doors.More >
A mother and daughter were shot and a stepfather was arrested in a violent domestic situation near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Eastern Avenue Saturday, according to Metro Police.More >
A man shot and killed his wife, then died in an officer involved shooting a couple hours later in a residential area early Friday morning.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a report of an attempted sexual assault at UFC President Dana White's home.More >
According to a video posted on their website, scientists believe areas like California and Japan are “overdue for a major earthquake.”More >
A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday in Chicago for killing his 10-month-old baby in northwest Las Vegas earlier this week, according to Metro Police.More >
A former Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer, arrested in connection with a cold case homicide, admitted to having sex with the victim for money, according to a warrant declaration.More >
The Nevada Department of Corrections said an inmate who walked away from a conservation camp located 30 miles north of Las Vegas was recaptured in a Summerlin area apartment Saturday.More >
A man was killed in a fire late Friday night near Flamingo and Sandhill Roads, according to the Clark County Fire Department.More >
