North Las Vegas police investigating fatal crash

Police said one person is dead after a crash on Jan. 28, 2018. (Source: NLVPD)

North Las Vegas police said they are investigating a deadly crash Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street.

According to Officer Aaron Patty, of North Las Vegas, the crash involved a semi-truck and vehicle.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene after a high-speed crash.

Driver deceased after high speed impact. Cheyenne closed between Commerce & 5th. Avoid area. #NLVPD pic.twitter.com/yPmACxcYZH — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 28, 2018

A tweet posted at about 4:30 a.m. said the intersection is partially closed. However, police later said Cheyenne is closed between Commerce and Fifth. An investigation is ongoing.

Officers are working a fatal crash at Cheyenne/Commerce. Intersection partially closed. Drivers avoid area. #NLVPD PIO enroute. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 28, 2018

Further details were not immediately released.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.