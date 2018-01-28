North Las Vegas police investigating fatal crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

North Las Vegas police investigating fatal crash

Posted: Updated:
Police said one person is dead after a crash on Jan. 28, 2018. (Source: NLVPD) Police said one person is dead after a crash on Jan. 28, 2018. (Source: NLVPD)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas police said they are investigating a deadly crash Sunday morning. 

The crash occurred at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street. 

According to Officer Aaron Patty, of North Las Vegas, the crash involved a semi-truck and vehicle. 

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene after a high-speed crash. 

A tweet posted at about 4:30 a.m. said the intersection is partially closed. However, police later said Cheyenne is closed between Commerce and Fifth. An investigation is ongoing.

Further details were not immediately released. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.