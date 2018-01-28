Man shot and killed in northeast Las Vegas yard - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man shot and killed in northeast Las Vegas yard

A man was shot and killed in northeast Las Vegas Saturday night, according to Metro Police.
A man was shot and killed in northeast Las Vegas Saturday night, according to Metro Police. 

Police went to the home at 1200 North Lamb Boulevard at 7:20 p.m. The 41-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the side yard of the home, police said.

Police said they didn't know a motive or what lead to the shooting and a suspect was not found.

