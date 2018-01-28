Man shot and killed in northeast Las Vegas driveway

A man was shot and killed in northeast Las Vegas Saturday night, according to Metro Police. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)

A man was shot and killed in while working in a driveway in northeast Las Vegas Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police went to the home at 1200 North Lamb Boulevard at 7:20 p.m.

Medical personnel initially responded to the home in a mobile home community to treat the 41-year-old man for a medical episode but discovered he had been shot multiple times. Medics called the police.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Citing the preliminary investigation, Metro said the victim would work on cars at his home then sell them. At the time of the incident, the man was working on a car in the driveway when an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple shots, several of which struck the victim.

Police said they didn't know a motive or what lead to the shooting and a suspect was not found.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

