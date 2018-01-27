Escaped inmate recaptured in Summerlin after walking away from c - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Escaped inmate recaptured in Summerlin after walking away from conservation camp

Jeffrey Pimental was recaptured after walking away from a conservation camp near Las Vegas. (NDOC) Jeffrey Pimental was recaptured after walking away from a conservation camp near Las Vegas. (NDOC)
The Nevada Department of Corrections said an inmate who walked away from a conservation camp located 30 miles north of Las Vegas was recaptured in a Summerlin area apartment Saturday. 

According to NDOC, Jeffrey Pimental was reported missing from Three Lakes Valley Conservation Camp at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 20. The department said it was believed he walked away from the camp and was picked up by a driver in a vehicle nearby. 

Pimental was described as a minimal security male inmate. NDOC said he arrived from Clark County on April 6, 2017, and was serving 29 to 60 months for battery with a deadly weapon. 

On Saturday, investigators called Pimental out of the apartment and he surrendered without incident. He was taken to High Desert State Prison where he'll stay, facing further charges.  

