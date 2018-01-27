Aircraft catches fire at Nellis Air Force Base - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Aircraft catches fire at Nellis Air Force Base

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV

An aircraft caught fire on the Nellis Air Force Base flight line Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Air Force.

The military aircraft had to abort its take-off at about 10:45 a.m. before it caught fire. Everyone was safe and there were no serious injuries reported.

The cause was unknown and was being investigated.

