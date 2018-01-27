Mother and daughter shot in south Las Vegas, stepfather turns se - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Mother and daughter shot in south Las Vegas, stepfather turns self in

Posted: Updated:
A mother and daughter were shot and a stepfather was arrested in a violent domestic situation near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Eastern Avenue Saturday, according to Metro Police. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5) A mother and daughter were shot and a stepfather was arrested in a violent domestic situation near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Eastern Avenue Saturday, according to Metro Police. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A mother and daughter were shot and a stepfather was arrested in a violent domestic situation near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Eastern Avenue Saturday, according to Metro Police.

The mother was shot several times at an apartment complex on the 2300 block of Silverado Ranch and suffered life-threatening injuries but "stabilized," Metro said.

The stepfather fled the scene initially but later turned himself in to police custody at around 1:30 p.m.

Homicide suspects initially investigated the case. Police said they were called to the home for a domestic situation Friday as well.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.