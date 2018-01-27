Mother and daughter shot in south Las Vegas, stepfather turns self in

A mother and daughter were shot and a stepfather was arrested in a violent domestic situation near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Eastern Avenue Saturday, according to Metro Police. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)

A mother and daughter were shot and a stepfather was arrested in a violent domestic situation near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Eastern Avenue Saturday, according to Metro Police.

The mother was shot several times at an apartment complex on the 2300 block of Silverado Ranch and suffered life-threatening injuries but "stabilized," Metro said.

The stepfather fled the scene initially but later turned himself in to police custody at around 1:30 p.m.

Homicide suspects initially investigated the case. Police said they were called to the home for a domestic situation Friday as well.

