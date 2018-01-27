Steve Wynn resigns as Republican finance chairman

Steve Wynn resigned Saturday as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Wynn heads Wynn Resorts -- most prominently known for the Wynn and Encore hotel casinos in Las Vegas.

Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the committee's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year -- helping the committee garner more than $130 million.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn. He has denied the allegations. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist, the newspaper said.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.