Man dies trying to save family pets in east Las Vegas fire

A man was killed in a fire late Friday night near Flamingo and Sandhill Roads, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 4408 Ridgecrest Drive at about 11:30 p.m.

The single story home had "heavy fire and smoke pouring out of it. Additional firefighters were called to the scene to help. Witnesses said a man who had escaped went back inside to try to save family pets. He was trapped inside. He and several pets died in the fire.

Thirty-eight firefighters and other responding agencies included the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County Coroner, Clark County Animal Control, Medic West Ambulance, Nevada Energy and Southwest Gas.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated and The American Red Cross provided assistance to the displaced residents.

