Man dies trying to save family pets in east Las Vegas fire

A man shot and killed his wife, then died in an officer involved shooting a couple hours later in a residential area early Friday morning.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a report of an attempted sexual assault at UFC President Dana White's home.More >
A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday in Chicago for killing his 10-month-old baby in northwest Las Vegas earlier this week, according to Metro Police.More >
A former University of Nevada, Las Vegas football player has been charged in connection with a human sex trafficking case, according to the Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.More >
The student's mother said the man manipulated and isolated her daughter in order to start an inappropriate relationship with the girl.More >
When doctors told a dying Florida teen there's nothing else they can do for him, he started checking off his wish list.More >
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue discovered a body inside of an old RV after it was destroyed by a fire Friday morning.More >
North Las Vegas Police caught a man who robbed the Aliante Casino's sportsbook Thursday.More >
The mayor of Henderson is under investigation amid complaints that she gave tax dollars and preferential treatment to her own charity.More >
