Man robs Henderson bank, escapes with cash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man robs Henderson bank, escapes with cash

Posted: Updated:
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Henderson police said a man robbed a bank on the 800 block of South Boulder Highway Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:20 p.m. when a man in his 30s wearing a black hat, white sweater, dark jeans and no visible weapon demanded money, police said.

He took money and fled. No one was injured and no arrests were made, according to Henderson Police.

Police did no have any surveillance photos or video to release Friday.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.