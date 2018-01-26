Man robs Henderson bank, escapes with cash

Henderson police said a man robbed a bank on the 800 block of South Boulder Highway Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:20 p.m. when a man in his 30s wearing a black hat, white sweater, dark jeans and no visible weapon demanded money, police said.

He took money and fled. No one was injured and no arrests were made, according to Henderson Police.

Police did no have any surveillance photos or video to release Friday.

