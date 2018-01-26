Warrant: Ex-Las Vegas cop admitted to having sex with victim for money

Arthur Sewall, 51, was booked into the Washoe County Jail where he awaits extradition to CCDC (Washoe County Jail / FOX5).

A former Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer, arrested in connection with a cold case homicide, admitted to having sex with the victim for money, according to a warrant.

However, he said he could not recall why his gun was out or pointed at the victim. Adding, he knew she was shot in the head and immediately left the scene.

According to the declaration of warrant for Arthur Sewall, the homicide victim, Nadia Lynn Iverson, was located on the cement floor of a duplex under major renovation. An autopsy showed she died from a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators said her body also showed evidence consistent with someone being sexually assaulted.

During the initial investigate stages, detectives learned Iverson had been in Las Vegas for a few months. She drove out from Pennsylvania with her boyfriend in 1997. Once in Las Vegas, the pair fell into using drugs, the warrant stated. When her boyfriend went to jail, she had to “fend for herself” and resorted to prostitution to get drugs.

In March 1997, Sewall resigned from his position with Metro “as criminal charges were imminent,” the report stated. At the time, he was accused of “coercing downtown area prostitutes for sex in exchange for his overlooking drug or paraphernalia issues then not taking his victims to jail.”

He ultimately pleaded guilty to two counts of oppression under the color of law and received five years of probation and a short jail sentence. He was also required to provide a DNA sample to parole and probation officials, the warrant stated.

In 1999, Sewall was arrested by San Diego police after soliciting sex from an undercover female detective. Officers impounded a revolver from his vehicle. The gun was destroyed years later by the police department. His arrest resulted in his probation being revoked and he served the rest of his sentence in prison.

Police said at Iverson’s murder scene, no shell cases were found, which police said suggested the murder weapon was a revolver. In 2017, a forensic scientist examined the expended bullet recovered from the floor of the murder scene. The scientist determined the bullet is consistent with the type of weapon Sewall had.

A rape kit associated with Iverson also matched Sewall’s DNA.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 20 for Sewall. He remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

