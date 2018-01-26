Father arrested for killing 10-month-old baby in northwest Las Vegas

A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday in Chicago for killing his 10-month-old baby in northwest Las Vegas earlier this week, according to Metro Police.

Eric Chu was arrested in Chicago "in connection to the murder."

On Jan. 23, at about 4:51 p.m., LVMPD was called to the 9200 block of West Charleston Boulevard to respond to a 10-month-old baby not breathing and a man threatening medical staff. The baby was taken to Summerlin Hospital with life threatening injuries "that appeared to be a result of battery," Metro said. The baby was later taken to UMC.

The baby died the next night. Police identified Chu as the suspect and determined he had fled Las Vegas. Metro's Repeat Offender Program determined Chu may have been headed to Chicago. US Marshals found Chu in Chicago Friday and arrested him. He was awaiting extradition as of Friday evening.

The baby and cause of death were not identified.

Metro said anyone with information about this case should contact the LVMPD Abuse and Neglect Section by phone at 702-828-3364, or by email at AbuseNeglectReporting@LVMPD.com.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.