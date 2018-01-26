New comfort dog brings healing to twin 1 October survivors at Faith Lutheran

Faith Lutheran had multiple students who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the shooting began. Two of those students were Giana and Natalia Baca. Giana was shot in the leg, Natalia was shot in the back and both had to be hospitalized. Giana and Natalia are twins and said coming back to school at Faith Lutheran was nerve wracking, but that their school made it easier.

"The school has been helping us out a lot," Giana said. "They've been engaged and wanting to know how we are doing. They want us to go to them for anything."

Faith Lutheran staff said they could help their students affected was through counseling, and comfort dogs. After the incident, the school brought in comfort dogs and saw just how much they helped.

"They just had such a powerful impact on changing the mood on campus," counselor Courtney Burns said of the dogs.

The animals helped so much that Faith Lutheran decided to get one of their own: an 11-week-old golden doodle named Esther.

"The name Esther comes from Esther 4:14. 'And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this? The idea is that we are called to do what we can to help others,'" Burns said.

Esther will not only be used to help students like the Baca twins and other 1 October survivors, but will be used all throughout the campus to help any faculty and staff that need it.

"I see Esther helping everybody, middle school, high school, even teachers," Natalia said.

Esther has been training at 4E Kennels and getting used to her new role, and has come to school multiple times a week to get acclimated. And even though shes new on campus, she's already been helping students feel more comfortable.

"Like today it was so early then I saw Esther, and I'm having a better day now," Natalia said. "She's going to do a lot for this school."

Esther is set to be full time at the school starting next year, but people can follow her progress and training on Instagram and on Facebook.

