Two additional flu-related deaths reported in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the first flu-related death of a child of this season.

The Southern Nevada Health District is encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccine this season.

This year's flu season is only getting worse. For the first time, ever all states in the lower 48 are reporting widespread flu activity in the same week.

A woman uses IV therapy to help prevent the flu. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)

A Valley mother told FOX5 her son died in her arms three days after he was diagnosed with the flu.

Carlo Occhipinti, 12, died from the flu just days before his birthday (FOX5).

The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed two additional flu-related deaths in Clark County during the third week of January.

According to the health district, a person over the age of 65 and a person between the ages of five and 17 died.

The total number of deaths related to the flu rose to 16, the health district said. There have been a total of 753 cases which resulted in 622 hospitalizations.

Flu season typically peaks in January and February. Flu vaccines are still available in the Valley. The health district recommends practicing good health habits to avoid the flue such as covering your cough, washing your hands, avoiding contact with people that are sick and staying home if you are ill.

During the 016 to 2017 flu season, 13 deaths, 476 hospitalizations, and 713 cases were confirmed in Clark County.

For more information on the flu visit the Southern Nevada Health District online here.

