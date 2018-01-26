Two additional flu-related deaths reported in Clark County - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Two additional flu-related deaths reported in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed two additional flu-related deaths in Clark County during the third week of January. 

According to the health district, a person over the age of 65 and a person between the ages of five and 17 died. 

The total number of deaths related to the flu rose to 16, the health district said. There have been a total of 753 cases which resulted in 622 hospitalizations. 

Flu season typically peaks in January and February. Flu vaccines are still available in the Valley. The health district recommends practicing good health habits to avoid the flue such as covering your cough, washing your hands, avoiding contact with people that are sick and staying home if you are ill. 

During the 016 to 2017 flu season, 13 deaths, 476 hospitalizations, and 713 cases were confirmed in Clark County.

