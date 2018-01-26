Young man killed in North Las Vegas crash identified

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the 21-year-old passenger killed in a crash near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive on Jan. 8.

Jose Villagrana Rivera, 21, died from blunt force injuries after a 2011 black BMW four-door sedan was traveling south on Civic Center and crashed into a pole in the center median.

Medical personnel pronounced Villagrana Rivera dead at the scene. The 21-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Investigators said they believed the slick roads as a result of the rain contributed to the crash. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

This marked the second traffic-related fatality in North Las Vegas in 2018.

