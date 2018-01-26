Coroner identifies man found dead with gunshot, stab wounds in east Las Vegas

The sign outside of the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man found dead with stab wounds near Frenchman Mountain Road in east Las Vegas.

Carlos Pashaca-Rodriguez, 21, died on Jan. 18 from a gunshot wound to the head. He was also stabbed, the coroner's office said. The "manner of death" is homicide.

Officers were looking for two hikers near the area when a helicopter unit spotted the body just after 3 p.m.

Police said homicide detectives were investigating the death.

The two hikers were also located by police. One hiker suffered a head wound after falling down, police said.

