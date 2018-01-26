Coroner identifies man found dead with gunshot, stab wounds in e - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Coroner identifies man found dead with gunshot, stab wounds in east Las Vegas

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man found dead with stab wounds near Frenchman Mountain Road in east Las Vegas. 

Carlos Pashaca-Rodriguez, 21, died on Jan. 18 from a gunshot wound to the head. He was also stabbed, the coroner's office said. The "manner of death" is homicide. 

Officers were looking for two hikers near the area when a helicopter unit spotted the body just after 3 p.m. 

Police said homicide detectives were investigating the death. 

The two hikers were also located by police. One hiker suffered a head wound after falling down, police said. 

