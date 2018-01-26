Zinke's visit to Vegas gun show riles conservationists - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Zinke's visit to Vegas gun show riles conservationists

Posted: Updated:
Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke addressed the state of monuments in Nevada. (FOX5). Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke addressed the state of monuments in Nevada. (FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Conservationists are criticizing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke for visiting a Las Vegas gun show while refusing to meet with them to hear their concerns about plans to shrink a national monument in Nevada.

Zinke posted a series of photos on his official Twitter site of him with hunters, veterans and others Thursday at the National Shooting Sports Foundation's SHOT Show.

"Always happy to talk .hunting and target shooting public access with the men and women of the NRA," he wrote in one.

Andy Maggi, executive director of the Nevada Conservation League, Zinke's appearance was "shocking" given he refused to schedule time with supporters of the Gold Butte National Monument.

Zinke's press secretary, Heather Swift, said in an email to The Associated Press that one of his missions is to expand access for hunting on public lands.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.