Judge to issue ruling on Las Vegas shooting warrants next week - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Judge to issue ruling on Las Vegas shooting warrants next week

Posted: Updated:
A judge is shown behind closed doors. (Source: Las Vegas Courts/Twitter) A judge is shown behind closed doors. (Source: Las Vegas Courts/Twitter)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) -
A judge in Las Vegas is expected to issue a written ruling on whether she'll unseal police search warrant records in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
Nevada state court Judge Elissa Cadish said in a court memorandum that she planned to make a public ruling Friday about whether documents will be turned over to media organizations including The Associated Press.
However, a court spokesperson said the ruling will be issued next week. 

The judge met behind closed doors with Las Vegas police lawyers arguing that making records public will scuttle an ongoing investigation involving an unnamed person based on evidence found during property and internet searches after the Oct. 1 shooting.

Police and the FBI say they believe Stephen Paddock acted alone to fire from a casino high-rise into an open-air concert crowd, killing 58 and injuring hundreds before killing himself.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.