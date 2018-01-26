Las Vegas police investigating attempted sexual assault during p - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate attempted sexual assault during party at Dana White’s home

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a report of an attempted sexual assault at UFC President Dana White's home.

Police confirmed to FOX5 that the incident reportedly occurred during a party involving juveniles.

Everyone involved is cooperating and investigators are conducting interviews, police said. 

Police said they received the report on Tuesday. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

We are awaiting an on the record response from the UFC. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

